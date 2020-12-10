Eight citizens file for Owasso council, school board seats in February election

Several citizens have filed for seats on Owasso City Council as well as Owasso and Collinsville school boards in February’s nonpartisan primary election.

Tulsa County received three declarations of candidacy for Wards 1 and 2 council seats in Owasso, along with five for the No. 1 school board position. In Collinsville, three candidates also filed for the No. 1 district seat.

Kelly Lewis currently occupies Owasso’s Ward 1 council seat and will run unopposed. Chris Kelley occupies Ward 2, and will leave the position open for either Kyle Davis or Alvin Fruga to fill.

“I want to be a part of Owasso’s growth, and I want to be a positive voice,” said Fruga, senior pastor at The Presence in Owasso, in a previous story, “and if I can do that and make an impact in the city, not only as a pastor but as a councilman here in Owasso, I’d love to do that.”

Additionally, Lisa Anderson, Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Kristin Vivar will all contend for Owasso’s school board seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta.

“Above all,” said Cagle, a psychologist, in a news release, “I acknowledge the physical and emotional health and safety of Owasso students as being fundamental needs that must be met before learning can take place.”