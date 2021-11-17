Edward Jones in downtown Owasso relocates, celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony

Edward Jones recently opened a new branch in Owasso’s Redbud District.

Financial advisor Lilly Velotta and her two-person staff hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber at their new location off of 76th Street on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Velotta relocated to her current site from across the street at her firm’s original building, where she has served the community for the last 10 years.

“We really wanted to stay in this downtown area,” Velotta said at Tuesday’s event. “We loved the Main Street area and the Redbud District, so we were excited to find this location.”

The upgraded property had served as plat for convenience stores since the late 1970s. Kum & Go, its most recent tenant, occupied the space for three years until 2020 when it relocated across the street to replace the vacant Shell station.

Velotta now shares the remodeled building with Read Smart Owasso, a tutoring program for young children.

Edward Jones’s new office, located at 307 E. 2nd Ave., contributes to the company’s reach of 1,868 Owasso and Collinsville households representing nearly $420 million under the care of nine local financial advisors.