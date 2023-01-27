Dutch Bros Coffee opens newest Tulsa-area location serving Owasso, Collinsville

Local coffee connoisseurs now have a new place in town to get their caffeine fix.

Dutch Bros Coffee celebrated the grand opening of its newest Tulsa-area location, serving Owasso and Collinsville, on Friday, Jan. 27.

“I’m super excited to grow this family in this community,” manager Frankie Bobadilla said. “Everybody’s been asking for such a long time … and I’m so excited to finally bring it here.”

The drive-thru coffee chain headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, serves up specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee and its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink.

Fan-favorite drinks, for example, include the Iced Golden Eagle Breve, Blended Double Rainbro Rebel and Palm Beach Lemonade, to name a few.

The company’s newest site, located at 13001 E. 116th St., is centralized between Owasso and Collinsville, and expands its footprint outside its next closest branch in Claremore.

“For me, I get to grow my family a little bit more,” owner Samuel Craven said. “It’s been cool to see some new faces, but also to see some regulars from the other shop too who don’t have to drive 25 minutes now.”

In addition to serving up tasty beverages, Dutch Bros hosts different giveback days benefiting various food banks and youth organizations across the area.

When asked what he wants to bring to Owasso and Collinsville residents, Craven replied: “It’s going to be a quick experience, a fun experience. Positivity, that’s the one thing we’ve got for sure in this shop.”

More information about Dutch Bros Coffee can be found at dutchbros.com.