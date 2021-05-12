DRS to host summer employment skills camp in Owasso for students with disabilities

Students with disabilities, ages 16-21, including those from Owasso, will soon get the opportunity to build employment skills at free summer programs hosted by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
DRS will host 13 live camps across the state through its Transition Program focusing on career preparation with job search activities, work readiness, employment access and career opportunities, as well as strengthening, networking and pre-employment transition skills.
“Our goal is to get Transition students engaged and ready for employment success,” Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe said in a news release. “We are definitely looking forward to working with young jobseekers in person.”
DRS will hold its BEST camps — Building Employment Skills for Today — on various dates in Owasso, Tulsa, Stillwater, Yukon, Edmond, Goodwell, Lawton, Muldrow, Muskogee, Norman/Moore, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley and Weatherford.
Owasso’s event will take place Monday-Friday, July 12-16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Tulsa Technology Center, located at 10800 N. 140th E. Ave.
Participants will include current DRS clients and those who are potentially eligible for employment services through the organization’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Last July, 18-year-old Owasso student Ann Trost, for example, participated in the program by working part-time at Family Animal Medicine. Diagnosed with a learning disability, she said working with the animals at the time helped her cope with various cognitive issues.
“I just love it here,” said Trost, who struggled with outbursts from an early age. “I just love animals … they’re here to calm me down. Cleaning the dog’s cages, taking them outside, I’m giving them water, and after that, I play with the kittens and I do a lot of things.”
VR and SBVI counselors and Pre-employment Transition Services, or Pre-ETS specialists, will lead and coordinate activities at each location. Pre-ETS specialists are employed all year through a DRS’ contract with the National Center for Disability Education and Training at The University of Oklahoma Outreach.
OU Pre-ETS will provide lunch for BEST participants. Pre-registration is required for each event. For BEST dates and more information, visit oklahoma.gov/okdrs/students/transition/best-dates.html, or contact ccompton@okdrs.gov or 405-605-9651.
Art Haddaway with Owasso Reporter contributed to this report.