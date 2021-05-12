DRS to host summer employment skills camp in Owasso for students with disabilities

Last July, 18-year-old Owasso student Ann Trost, for example, participated in the program by working part-time at Family Animal Medicine. Diagnosed with a learning disability, she said working with the animals at the time helped her cope with various cognitive issues.

“I just love it here,” said Trost, who struggled with outbursts from an early age. “I just love animals … they’re here to calm me down. Cleaning the dog’s cages, taking them outside, I’m giving them water, and after that, I play with the kittens and I do a lot of things.”

VR and SBVI counselors and Pre-employment Transition Services, or Pre-ETS specialists, will lead and coordinate activities at each location. Pre-ETS specialists are employed all year through a DRS’ contract with the National Center for Disability Education and Training at The University of Oklahoma Outreach.

OU Pre-ETS will provide lunch for BEST participants. Pre-registration is required for each event. For BEST dates and more information, visit oklahoma.gov/okdrs/students/transition/best-dates.html, or contact ccompton@okdrs.gov or 405-605-9651.

Art Haddaway with Owasso Reporter contributed to this report.