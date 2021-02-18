Dozens of sledders take to snowy, steep slopes of Bailey Ranch Golf Club’s 18th hole

Area residents are making the most of the recent snowfall and hitting the slopes with their friends and families.

Owasso is home to a handful of hills ideal for sledding, but none more than the 18th hole at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, which has attracted dozens of local adventure-seekers amid the inclement weather.

The 379-yard, par-4 hole usually plays host to golfers donning shorts and polos, but this time of year, citizens of all ages sporting heavy coats and winter gear can be seen racing down the left side of the steep fairway near the Villas at Bailey Ranch, the course’s neighboring apartment complex.

Alan Yowell, for example, who lives on the other side of Owasso, brought his two sons, Alec and Austin, to the popular site on Monday, Feb. 15, just after the first snowfall of the week.

“This is about the best hill there is,” Yowell said. “We’ve come here a couple of times when it gets some good snow, because it’s pretty steep; you get some pretty good traction going.”

Brad Chambers, who lives close to the golf club, waited until Wednesday after more snow fell on the property to test out the terrain with this son.