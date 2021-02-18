Dozens of sledders take to snowy, steep slopes of Bailey Ranch Golf Club’s 18th hole

Area residents are making the most of the recent snowfall and hitting the slopes with their friends and families.
Owasso is home to a handful of hills ideal for sledding, but none more than the 18th hole at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, which has attracted dozens of local adventure-seekers amid the inclement weather.
The 379-yard, par-4 hole usually plays host to golfers donning shorts and polos, but this time of year, citizens of all ages sporting heavy coats and winter gear can be seen racing down the left side of the steep fairway near the Villas at Bailey Ranch, the course’s neighboring apartment complex.
Alan Yowell, for example, who lives on the other side of Owasso, brought his two sons, Alec and Austin, to the popular site on Monday, Feb. 15, just after the first snowfall of the week.
“This is about the best hill there is,” Yowell said. “We’ve come here a couple of times when it gets some good snow, because it’s pretty steep; you get some pretty good traction going.”
Brad Chambers, who lives close to the golf club, waited until Wednesday after more snow fell on the property to test out the terrain with this son.
“Weston, my boy, he just decided that the golf course would probably be a good place,” Chambers said. “We came out here and he knew about it, so it’s very impressive, an easy place for an old man like me to get hurt.”
Yowell fashioned a makeshift ramp out of the snow for his boys, while Chambers took a few dives himself on the incline, which borders a small creek next to the apartment complex, located off of 86th Street North.
Other Owassons like Eric and Lacey Miller also showed up mid-week with their three children, Baeli, Aspyn and Dax, to enjoy some time outside their home, where they’ve spend the last several days snowed in due to the days-long storm.
“Trying to get out of the house, enjoy the weather, enjoy some of this polarization,” Eric said. “We have a friend that was already over here, told us it was pretty good.”
Lacey added, “It’s a safe place, and the kids’ friends are out here, and it’s close to home.”
Passersby of the course can probably get a glimpse of the large group of sledders over the next several days before the snow melts for good.