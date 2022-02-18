Dozens of Owasso students inducted into National Junior Honor Society

Dozens of Owasso seventh- and eighth-grade students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society this week.

The inductees — which brought the local chapter’s current membership to 109 students — were selected by a faculty council based on their demonstration of commitment to the pillars of NJHS: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Character and Citizenship.

Owasso’s NJHS is active in a variety of ways in the community by participating in Relay for Life, collecting items to support Owasso Community Resources, assisting elementary PTO organizations with activities and volunteering with Night Light Tulsa, to name a few.

Seventy-seven students were inducted at the Owasso 7th Grade Center, and 32 were inducted at the Owasso 8th Grade Center: