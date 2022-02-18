Dozens of Owasso students inducted into National Junior Honor Society

Dozens of Owasso seventh- and eighth-grade students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society this week.
The inductees — which brought the local chapter’s current membership to 109 students — were selected by a faculty council based on their demonstration of commitment to the pillars of NJHS: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Character and Citizenship.
Owasso’s NJHS is active in a variety of ways in the community by participating in Relay for Life, collecting items to support Owasso Community Resources, assisting elementary PTO organizations with activities and volunteering with Night Light Tulsa, to name a few.
Seventy-seven students were inducted at the Owasso 7th Grade Center, and 32 were inducted at the Owasso 8th Grade Center:
7GC: Addie Sport, Addie Warren, Adelaide Morris, Alexis Fraley, Alexis Rouse, Alyse Bemis, Anna Wilson, Annaston Inman, Aspen Reimer, Aspyn Miller, Avery Burns, Avery Thomas, Avery Wicks, Averyana Kinnard, Briar Lowrey, Brighton Blom, Brody Cochran, Brooklynne Williams, Brylie Ward, Caden Cubbage, Cal Easterwood, Caleb Stevenson, Charlie Kerber, Chase Hartley, Chiles Stover, Claire Pelton, Claire Scarbrough, Coleman Ruttman, Courtney Engelman, Ella Scorsone, Emerson Wawrzonek, Emily Hobza, Emma Key, Emma Nantois, Emma Pugh, Emmarie Cannon, Erikkah Logan, Ethan Madjid, Evie Tutskey, Gabriel Pollet, Gabrielle Brown, Gracie Newkirk, Hallie Rolison, Isabella Sang, Isabella Williams, Jace Thorson, Jack Eaton, Jack Troutz, Joseph “Tommy” Lord, Kain Dossett, Katie Drummond, Kaylyn Bailey, Kian Madjid, Lola Potter, McKinna Brown, Michael Fleming, Molly Cryer, Morgan Lovelace, Morris Vanbeber, Mylo Thompson, Myzel Mackson, Nick Henry, Olivia Drake, Olivia Serio, Owen Davis, Peyton Evans, Presely Swindell, Riley Markham, Ruby Harrel, Ryland Nuckels, Sam Peters, Shawn Kellogg, Stella Gwartney, Timmy Ehrhart, Wade Shackelford, Zoe Corle, Zoey Garrett
8GC: Amber Stentzel, Andie Murphy, Anna Anquoe, Bailee Fancher, Brian Jones, Corbin Smith, Courtney Richardson, Destiny Concepcion, Gavin Kidwell, Jake Milligan, Jamie Brimer, Jaxon Sivils, Joshua Eldredge, Khang Le, Kyle Kitch, Landon Mortimer, Lauren Henley, Lili Smith, Lilith Johnson, Lillian Andersen, Lilly Drucker, Lily Stanton, Luke Wimberley, Maddison Stammer, Malaki Yanez, Matthew Bright, Nosrat Montaha, Rachel Young, Ravenna Preston, Serenity Hansen, Shelby Logue, Ty Elias