Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to University of Oklahoma honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma recently announced the students named to its fall 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 9,260 students were named to the fall 2022 honor roll, including dozens of students from Owasso and Collinsville.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the dean’s honor roll.

Owasso

Dean’s list: Addison Barnes, Ana Trevino De Leija, Anallely Kistler, Ashlyn Waters, Burnnie Moore, Carson Keesling, Chloe Stocksen, Christian Ray, Connor Keesling, Elizabeth Perkins, Gabriella DeGeorge, Gabrielle Tognazzini, Gillian Casey, Gracen Foster, Haley Raburn, Isabella Avila, Jacob Baber, Jesse Newby, Jose Saldivar, Kobe Cox, Krish Rohatgi, Landre Sanders, Lauren Petry, Logan Taylor, Madelynn Henderson, Madison Hoyt, Michael Morris, Noah Turner, Rachel Condren, Richard Duvall, Samuel Perkins, Shreya Rohatgi, Steven Davis, Summer Edwards, Tanner Saint, Taylor Barbee, Teagan Raeburn Romero, Ty Rumley, Zachary Jaccarino, Zong Yang

President’s list: Amber Vinson, Brentan Harris, Cade Birdsong, Carter Davis, Dylan Walker, Emilie Hughes, Emily Cobb, Emily Lee, Isabella Lawson, Jace Casillas, Jordan Jonckowski, Katherine Lesicka, Llana Rozzell, Logan Taylor, Macey Kirkpatrick, Maddisen Foster, Madison Dishman, Maria Brunner, Marley Hutchins, McKailey Holt, Merrik Barnes, Mykala Olmstead, Peyton Nealis, Priscilla Martinez, Reese Mishler, Riley Pirtle, Ryan Rodriguez, Sabrina Namavar, Walela Tripp

Collinsville

Dean’s list: Aaron Hamel, Alexis Gregory, Justin Howell, Noah Palmer, Shyla Satterwhite

President’s list: Adam Terry, Andrew Paredes, Brooke Oliver, Chandler Thompson, Clayton Florea, Emily Carr, Guadalupe Cervantes, Kendra Grasser, Madelynn Clement, Noah Pierce, Tamara Conner, Zachary Wilson