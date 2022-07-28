 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to RSU’s spring honor rolls

PATRIOTIC WIND FEATURE

The American flag waves in the breeze behind a statue of President Thomas Jefferson at Rogers State University in Claremore. Tulsa World file

 KELLY KERR

Rogers State University has announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2022 semester.

President’s list

Owasso: Skylar Barnes, Naomi Kristine Beckwith, Kelsey Anne Bellmyer, Samantha Bojorquez, Peyton Andrew Boston, Hailey Lynn Drake,Madison N. Dunn, Jacob Charles Hammond, Lauren Harshfield, Amber Marie Higeons, Derek DePaul Highfield, Mya Octavia Hilderbrand, Yasmyn LaTrice McHenry, Paul Michael Riddle,Juliana Lynn Spencer, Ambry Dawn Stewart, Bailey Stringer, Maeci Lou Thompson

Collinsville: Alexander Carl Baassler, Jarod Thomas Baassler, McHale Lynn Baker, Jake M. Brillhart, Gloria R. Butts, Aryn Ashton Gerlach, Autumn Rosenthal, Bryce Sanchez, Oluwanifemi Saunders, Shelbie Spresser, Raini Stiles

Dean’s list

Owasso: Aaron James Ashcroft, Amber Lynn Flores Balbas, Skylar Barnes, Elizabeth Bippus, Caleb Brown, Ashlynn Marie Clark, Lauren Alesia Cory, Jessica Crapanzano, Brandon Warren Dugan, Nicklaus Andrew Dale Fisher, Parker Fry, Hannah Grace Gray, Jaycee Renee Hampton, Anna K. Hendricks, Derek DePaul Highfield, Sara Beth Hoffpauir, Ashley Hollars, Taryn Lea Kelley, McKenna Nicole Lee Lander, Braiden Zachary Lanser, Janis Lee, Tristin N. Ramirez, Hannah M. Sedgwick, Ambry Dawn Stewart, Courtney Kincannon West

Collinsville: Jarod Thomas Baassler, William Matthew Boyer, DeAnne R. Brown, Hunter Glen Brown, Dalton Wayde Butts, Matthew Blake Downing, Brooklynn Shae Farley, Guadalupe Flores, Parker K. Minick, Misty Royall, Nathan Sellers, Cilicia Belle Stokes, Julia M. Teter

To qualify for the president's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the dean's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a "B").

Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.

