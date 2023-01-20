 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to Rogers State University’s honor rolls

PATRIOTIC WIND FEATURE

The American flag waves in the breeze behind a statue of President Thomas Jefferson at Rogers State University in Claremore.

 KELLY KERR

Rogers State University announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA.

Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.

President’s list

Owasso: Eric Adams, Fatima Alvarez, Aaron Ashcroft, Naomi Beckwith, Treisha Case, Kali L. Calvin, Jessica Crapanzano, Gracelyn Dill, Ian Feary, Chloe Harrison, Anna Hendricks, Dakotah Jones, Delana King, Alla Miller, Tanner Ray, Jenna Scheckel, Cadence Schockemoehl, Hannah Schott, Riley Schroeder, Brook Scott, Juliana Spencer, Addison Spurlock, Stephanie Stephens, Joshua Strickland

Collinsville: Alexander Baassler, Hunter Brown, Frances Casalino, Allene Dennis, Jacob Eichhorst, Taylor Harness, Corbin A. Harris, Emmaline Hoke, Caitlin Johnson, Nadine Moss, Tessa Payne, Ashleigh Ross, Molly Rziha, Cilicia Stokes

Dean’s list

Owasso: Xoey Alexander, Alyssa D. Allen, Sheridan Avery, Justin Boone, Benjamin Brown, James Busking, Ian Conder, Mark Conro, Olivia Edgington, Caden Fry, Erin P. Gibbs, Allison Goodwin, Macy Gordon, Carson Grantham, Mallory Gray, Darian her, Kylie Jancich, Hailey Jordan, Katelyn Lopez, Emily Maddux, Taylor Payne, Stephanie Quiroz, Lily Rape, Justice Vernon

Collinsville: Taylor Jackson, Paige Blau, Matthew Downing, Guadalupe Flores, Aryn Gerlach, Spencer Gerlach, Chloe Griffin, Jakob Griffith, Milly Nickell, Jessica Temple, Julia Teter, Clint Ward

