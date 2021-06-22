Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to Rogers State University honor rolls

Rogers State University announced its President’s and Dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.
Dozens of Owasso and Collinsville students made both lists at the Claremore-based campus.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA.
Owasso
Dean’s Honor Roll: Alana Jordan, Alexandra Moran, Alexus Peebles, Bailee Bilyeu, Caleb Brown, Casey Vang, Cassidy Lawson, Chloe Harrison, Courtney Mayfield, Dianna Fly, Elizabeth Bippus, Evan Osborn, Evan Wallace, Guillermo Tobar, Hannah Gray, Hannah Sedgwick, Jacob Weber, Jarrod Cooper, Kalee Long, Kamryn Bennett, Kerry Johnson, Kira Arbuckle, Kristin Bolding, Kyle Young, Laurel Evors, Lauren Cortez, Maria Mota, Mattie Johnston, Miranda Thibodeau, Riley Schroeder, Sydney Novar, Tanahiry Birrueta, Taryn Kelley, Tristin Ramirez, Valerie Russell, Vivien Snap, Zoey Parks
President’s Honor Roll: Amber Higeons, Ambry Stewart, Bailey Stringer, Derek Highfield, Hailey Drake, Jacob Hammond, Juliana Spencer, Kelsey Bellmyer, Lauren Harshfield, Madison Dunn, Maeci Thompson, Mya Hilderbrand, Naomi Beckwith, Paul Riddle, Peyton Boston, Samantha Bojorquez, Skylar Barnes, Yasmyn McHenry
Collinsville
Dean’s Honor Roll: Alexis Crosier, Allen Godfrey, Casey Kellogg, Clint Ward, Jakob Griffith, Jennifer Tugwell, Joel Woods, Laci Lord, Madelyn Suitor, Madison Nickell, Misty Royall, Molly Rhames, Sarah Cirilo, William Saldeen-Arnold
President’s Honor Roll: Alexander Baassler, Aryn Gerlach, Autumn Rosenthal, Bryce Sanchez, Gloria Butts, Jake Brillhart, Jarod Baassler, McHale Baker, Oluwanifemi Saunders, Raini Stiles, Shelbie Spresser