Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to Rogers State University honor rolls

Rogers State University has announced its president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester.
Dozens of Owasso and Collinsville students were named to the prestigious lists at the Claremore-based school.
Owasso
Dean’s list: Aaron Ashcroft, Alana Jordan, Alexander Crowe, Alexandra Moran, Ambry Stewart, Braiden Lanser, Brandon Dugan, Brian Baker, Demi O'Bryan, Derek Highfield, Eric Adams, Guillermo Tobar, Hannah Sedgwick, Harrison Hardman, Jordan Capron, Joshua Strickland, Kalee Long, Lauren Cory, Lindsey Lunsford, Michelle Fowler, Nicklaus Fisher, Riley Schroeder, Samantha Bojorquez, Sara Hoffpauir, Tristin Ramirez, Zoey Parks
President’s list: Amber Higeons, Amelia Crawford, Andrea Jolliff, Anna Hendricks, Ashley Hollars, Ashlyn Lundholm, Ashlynn Clark, Bailee Bilyeu, Benjamin Brown, Brittany Baker, Caleb Brown, Courtney Mayfield, Courtney West, Darian Her, Dillon Kay, Evan Osborn, Gracelyn Dill, Hannah Gray, Janika Etter, Jessica Crapanzano, Jordan Blom, Joseph Speer, Juliana Spencer, Kerry Johnson, Kimiko Graham, Madison Dunn, Mallory Gray, Maria Mota, Naomi Beckwith, Olivia Edgington, Paul Riddle, Sarah Ball
Collinsville
Dean’s list: Alexis Crosier, Autumn George, Cilicia Stokes, Corbin Harris, Jarod Baassler, Jess Dehollander, Joel Woods, Kolby Bauer, Matthew Downing, Matthew Gross, Misty Royall, Reagan Cravens, Shelbie Spresser, Tessa Payne
President’s list: Alexander Baassler, Aryn Gerlach, Ashleigh Ross, Autumn Rosenthal, Bryce Sanchez, Eric George, Gloria Butts, Jakob Griffith, Jennifer Tugwell, Jessica Sprouse, Molly Rhames, Nadine Moss, Parker Minick, Raini Stiles, Taylor Harness, William Saldeen-Arnold
To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a “B”). Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.