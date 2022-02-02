Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to Rogers State University honor rolls

To qualify for the president’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a “B”). Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.