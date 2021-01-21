Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to OU’s fall 2020 honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its fall 2020 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 9,299 students — including dozens of Owasso and Collinsville students — were named to the fall 2020 honor roll. Of these students, 4,003 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
President’s List
Owasso: Lindsey Anstine, Maria Brunner, Jamie Burden, Chase Capron, Anna Chenoweth, Maddisen Foster, Gracen Foster, Taylor Gardner, Megan Hallock, Madison Hoyt, Tristan Hull, Christina Hunt, Jarand Kennedy, Logan Kirkpatrick, Andrea Lawson, Garrett Lawson, Samuel Lee, Keita Maloy, Addison Martin, Bryan Mead, Reese Mishler, Mesa Morris, Michael Morris, Kennedy Patterson, Casey Petrusawich, Riley Pirtle, Krish Rohatgi, Emma Sacco, Jose Saldivar, Emily Salisbury, Claire Sullivan, Kathrin Thorisch, Landon Turner, Noah Turner, Amber Vinson, Helena Walker, Lindsey Wingo, Bradley Woolery
Collinsville: Vanessa Baldeon, Carson Ball, Caroline Blevins, Madison Boris, Lucas Condes, April Hiatt, Brandon Holler, Brooke Oliver, Spencer Oslin
Dean’s List
Owasso: Logan Armstrong, Isabella Avila, Holly Beers, Rylie Boone, Cole Bruner, Kendall Burnett, Emily Carr, Emily Cobb, Matthew Cox, Madison Dishman, Cheyanne Drake, Emily Gilliss, Tyler Goehler, Brentan Harris, Madelynn Henderson, Mackenzie Hill, Parker Hoffman, Emilie Hughes, Teresa Hunt, Astrid Jacquart, Carson Keesling, Sophia Kourtis, Kianna Lee, Katherine Lesicka, Bailey McCarty, Abigail McKinney, Thatcher Michael, Bonnie Mitchell, Burnnie Moore, MaKenzie Moser, Peyton Nealis, Hallie Patton, Samuel Perkins, Charlie Reuss, Samantha Rice, Emmaleigh Ridenour, Ashley Rodriguez, Chevy Romero, Meghan Salisbury, Benjamin Sanders, Raegan Sanders, Stefania Savino, Caroline Sparks, Hayden Spriggs, Jared St. John, Presley Stephens, Ashlyn Waters, Anna Welborn, Elizabeth Wilson, Pajntawd Xiong, Bryanna Yoguez
Collinsville: Abigail Anderson, Nickolas Campbell, Guadalupe Cervantes, Joshua Goins, Ntxawg Lo, Mirella Lopez, Kassidy Rinck, Sophia Sallee, Emily Smithson, Caleb Tanner