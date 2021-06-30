Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to OU’s 2021 spring honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its spring 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,930 students, including dozens of Owasso and Collinsville students, were named to OU's spring 2021 honor roll.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Owasso
Dean’s List: Lindsey Anstine, Jacob Baber, Holly Beers, Jaden Bhinhar, Rylie Boone, Brooke Boyd, Cole Bruner, Kendall Burnett, Emily Carr, Emily Cobb, Madison Dishman, Gracen Foster, Megan Hallock, Kathlyn Helm, Madelynn Henderson, Mackenzie Hill, Madison Hoyt, Teresa Hunt, Astrid Jacquart, Rafael Jaquez, Dulce Kelley, Jarand Kennedy, Logan Kirkpatrick, Macy Laing, Bailey McCarty, Caitlin McCormick, Abigail McKinney, Thatcher Michael, Michael Morris, Blaise Namavar, Peyton Nealis, Casey Petrusawich, Charlie Reuss, Samantha Rice, John Ritchie, Krish Rohatgi, Emma Sacco, Jose Saldivar, Meghan Salisbury, Benjamin Sanders, Raegan Sanders, Stefania Savino, Hayden Spriggs, Noah Turner, Hunter Wilmont, Elizabeth Wilson
President’s List: Isabella Avila, Alexa Brown, Jamie Burden, Valerie Carter, Matthew Cox, Maddisen Foster, Vanessa Garcia-Millan, Taylor Gardner, Tyler Goehler, Parker Hoffman, Christina Hunt, Carson Keesling, Sophia Kourtis, Andrea Lawson, Katherine Lesicka, Addison Martin, Reese Mishler, Mesa Morris, Kennedy Patterson, Hallie Patton, Riley Pirtle, Ashley Rodriguez, Cierra Rohr, Emily Salisbury, Caroline Sparks, Presley Stephens, Helena Walker, Lindsey Wingo, Bradley Woolery, Pajntawd Xiong
Collinsville
Dean’s List: Emma Bickel, Caroline Blevins, Ryan Cruz, Robert Olinghouse, Brooke Oliver, Kassidy Rinck, Grant Storm, Adam Terry, Connor Westerman
President’s List: Abigail Anderson, Vanessa Baldeon, Madison Boris, Nickolas Campbell, Guadalupe Cervantes, Lucas Condes, Amy Gower, Justin Howell, Spencer Oslin, Emily Smithson