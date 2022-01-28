Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to OU’s 2021 fall honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced students named to its fall 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,900 students were named to the fall 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,576 were named to the president’s honor roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Fifty-seven Owasso students and seven Collinsville students made the dean’s list, and 29 Owasso students and seven Collinsville students made the president’s list.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the dean’s honor roll.
Dean’s list
Owasso: Addison Barnes, Alexa Brown, Amber Vinson, Ameer Al Qadi, Ashlyn Waters, Benjamin Sanders, Blake Johnson, Brooke Boys, Caitlin McCormick, Caitlyn Sloan Ozaydin, Cameron Harizal, Carley Jefferson, Caroline Sparks, Carrigan Burris, Carson Keesling, Carter Davis, Carys Stringer, Charlie Reuss, Christina Hunt, Cole Bruner, Dawson Adams, Drew Posey, Dulce Kelley, Emily Cobb, Gracen Foster, Hayden Spriggs, Hunter Wilmot, Jace Casillas, Jacob Baker, Jaden Bhinhar, Jared St. John, John Ritchie, Jose Saldivar, Katherine Lesicka, Kennedy Patterson, Kobe Cox, Kylie Jancich, Landon Turner, Logan Kirkpatrick, Mackenzie Hill, Madison Dishman, Mandy Huo, Maria Brunner, Matthew Cox, Michael Morris, Mitchell Orcholski, Parker Stephens, Presley Stephens, Samuel Perkins, Sara Reedy, Shreya Rohatgi, Sierra Paton, Teresa Hunt, Thatcher Michael, Thomas Harvell, Tristan Blevins, Walela Tripp
Collinsville: Griffin Jones, Guadalupe Cervantes, Ian McMurphy, Jessica Turner, Jonah Brown, Robert Olinghouse, Timothy Minnick
President’s list
Owasso: Andrea Lawson, Blaise Namavar, Cade Birdsong, Calico Hagedorn, Easton Stocksen, Elizabeth Wilson, Gabrielle Tognazzini, Hailey Andrews, Helena Walker, Isabella Avila, Jamie Burden, Jordan Jonckowski, Logan Taylor, Macy Henderson, Maddisen Foster, Megan Hallock, Merrik Barnes, Mesa Morris, Morgan Anderson, Noah Turner, Parker Hoffman, Peyton Nealis, Priscilla Martinez, Rachel Condren, Raegan Sanders, Reese Mishler, Riley Pirtle, Taylor Gardner, Valerie Carter
Collinsville: Adam Terry, Briceira Bernal, Brooke Oliver, Emily Carr, Madison Boris, Nickolas Campbell, Spencer Oslin