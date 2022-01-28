Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students named to OU’s 2021 fall honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced students named to its fall 2021 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 8,900 students were named to the fall 2021 honor roll. Of these students, 3,576 were named to the president’s honor roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

Fifty-seven Owasso students and seven Collinsville students made the dean’s list, and 29 Owasso students and seven Collinsville students made the president’s list.

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the president’s honor roll. Students on the Norman campus with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the dean’s honor roll.

Dean’s list