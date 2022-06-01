Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students make University of Oklahoma’s spring 2022 honor rolls

The University of Oklahoma announced those students named to its spring 2022 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

A total of 8,095 students — including 67 from Owasso and 17 from Collinsville — were named to the spring 2022 honor roll. Of these students, 3,515 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.

Dean’s Honor Roll

Owasso: London Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Jacob Barber, Jacob Baker, Merrik Barnes, Tristan Blevins, Ryann Bobo, Cole Bruner, Trinity Bucker, Emily Cobb, Rachel Condren, Kobe Cox, Madison Dishman, Summer Edwards, Gracen Foster, Nathan Harrison, Madison Hoyt, Christina Hunt, Teresa Hunt, Mandy Huo, Carson Keesling, Logan Kirkpatrick, Katherine Lesicka, Priscilla Martinez, Abigail McKinney, Thatcher Michael, Max Murdock, Peyton Nealis, Mikaela Ramirez, Carlie Reuss, Krish Rohatgi, Ilana Rozzell, Jose Saldivar, Landre Sanders, Presley Stephens, Carys Stringer, Gabrielle Tognazzini, Ashlyn Waters, Elizabeth Wilson

Collinsville: William Wilson, Nickolas Campbell, Emily Carr, Justin Howell, Timothy Minnick, Gracelyn Oxford, Adam Terry, Zachary Wilson

President’s Honor Roll

Owasso: Isabella Avila, Cade Birdsong, Alexa Brown, Maria Brunner, Valerie Carter, Carter Davis, Adam Davis, Allie Dugger, Casey Elliott, Maddisen Foster, Megan Hallock, Macy Henderson, Mackenzie Hill, Parker Hoffman, Emilie Hughes, Jordan Jonckowski, Andrea Lawson, Reese Mishler, Bonnie Mitchell, Mesa Morris, Mykala Olmstead, Riley Pirtle, John Ritchie, Shreya Rohatgi, Benjamin Sanders, Noah Turner, Amber Vinson, Helena Walker

Collinsville: Briceira Bernal, Madison Boris, Guadalupe Cervantes, Ryan Cruz, Dulce Kelley, Robert Olinghouse, Brooke Oliver, Kacey Taylor, Jessica Turner

In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a GPA of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.