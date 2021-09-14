Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students make Rogers State University honor rolls

Rogers State University announced its president's and dean's honor rolls for the summer 2021 semester.

Twenty-five students from Owasso and 10 from Collinsville were named to the prestigious lists at the Claremore-based school.

To qualify for the president's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 4.0 GPA (no grades lower than an "A"). To qualify for the dean's honor roll, students must complete a minimum of 6 credit hours with a 3.5 GPA (no grades lower than a "B").

Courses graded with an "I," "N" and "P" are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.

Owasso

President’s list: Eric Adams, Makenzie Adsit, Kamryn Bennett, Bailee Bilyeu, Samantha Bojorquez, Caleb Brown, Madison Dunn, Jocelyn Forrest, Ryan Fox, Mya Hilderbrand, Braiden Lanser, Janis Lee, Ashlyn Lundholm, Courtney Mayfield, Yasmyn McHenry, Maria Mota, Tristin Ramirez, Jenna Scheckel, Vanessa Vazquez, Mackenzie Zodrow

Dean’s list: Logan Baker, Amber Higeons, Zoey Parks, Garren Patrick, Paul Riddle

Collinsville