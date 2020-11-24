 Skip to main content
Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students make cut to perform in All-State choirs

The Owasso High School Choir, pictured at an event at OHS in 2018.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Several local youth were named to All-State choirs this week.

Performing arts students across the area recently auditioned for various ensembles hosted through the Oklahoma Music Educators Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Choral Directors Association.

Thirty-six students in Owasso, and another 18 in Collinsville, will now move on to perform for statewide audiences as part of the two organizations’ annual programs going into the new year.

“We are so proud of all of our students who auditioned, and are especially proud of those who will be representing Owasso well in the various all state choirs in January,” said Mindy Bettridge, choir director at Owasso High School.

Samantha Taylor, director of choirs for Collinsville Public Schools, added, “We are incredibly proud of these students for their hard work and achievements despite the adversity they faced.”

Participating choir students

Owasso

All-State Children’s Chorus: (6th grade) Aubrey Chapman, Lainey Eichler, Addison Mays, Lucy Mitchell, Eli O'Connor, Ben Stewart, Audrey Toews, Gabriel Wilson and Briar Lowrey (alternate); (7th grade) Skye Hill, Ella Powell, Darci Roberts, Miguel Sanchez, Jaxon Sivils, Maizy Wagner, Joy Woodman and Macee Wynn; (8th grade) Genevieve LeMaster and Jack Walker

Junior High All-State Choir: (8th grade) Sofie Cramer and Sakura Robison; (9th grade) Maria Carter, Boston Reed, Alivia Novara, Dustin Orr and James Burkhalter

High School All-State Choir: Molly Ardle, Natalie Morris, Maggie Wall, Lauren Horsley, Aiden Moody, Josh Wendel and Nick Welscher (alternate)

High School All-State Jazz Choir: Maggie Wall, JJ Willis and Tre Lewis (alternate)

Collinsville

All-State Choir: (8th grade) Ella Fillmore, Mia Morrison and Leah Rule; (9th grade) Natalie Ingram, Hannah Clement and Olivia Taylor; (10th grade) Levi Ashlock; (11th grade) Emma Nolte, Payton Stacy, Jeff Taylor and Evan Goforth

All-District Choir: (8th-11th grades) Ella Fillmore, Mia Morrison, Leah Rule, Brenna Schubert, Aubri Smith, Emily Dean, Natalie Ingram, Hannah Clement, Olivia Taylor, Evan Goforth, Luke Dean, Levi Ashlock, Jeff Taylor, Payton Stacy, Emelia Smith, Paige Downey, Emma Nolte and Madalyn Aunko

