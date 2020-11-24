Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville students make cut to perform in All-State choirs

Several local youth were named to All-State choirs this week.

Performing arts students across the area recently auditioned for various ensembles hosted through the Oklahoma Music Educators Association in partnership with the Oklahoma Choral Directors Association.

Thirty-six students in Owasso, and another 18 in Collinsville, will now move on to perform for statewide audiences as part of the two organizations’ annual programs going into the new year.

“We are so proud of all of our students who auditioned, and are especially proud of those who will be representing Owasso well in the various all state choirs in January,” said Mindy Bettridge, choir director at Owasso High School.

Samantha Taylor, director of choirs for Collinsville Public Schools, added, “We are incredibly proud of these students for their hard work and achievements despite the adversity they faced.”

