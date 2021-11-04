Dozens of Owasso, Collinsville residents receive free COVID antibody testing

Dozens of local residents visited a free COVID antibody testing clinic this week.

Eighty-eight people from Owasso, Collinsville and Oologah received the tests at Northern Tulsa County Coalition’s first event of its kind at the Collinsville Library on Wednesday.

“It was a great day and a real pleasure to serve the Collinsville community,” said Shanan Cox, a spokesperson for the event.

A research project supported by OU Clinical Research Team, the antibody testing involved a finger prick and blood culture to determine if naturally occurring or vaccinated antibodies were present.

“Antibody testing adds to existing education assisting community members in making better informed decisions regarding COVID,” Cox said. “It’s a great time to ask questions of the OU research team and gain a little more understanding of the virus.”

Cox said the Coalition was unable to provide Owasso Reporter with the results of the tests, although they will be used to provide further insight into the coronavirus.

“… As part of a national project, data collected from both the test results and accompanying survey provides valuable information on how to better serve the community during a pandemic,” she said.

The clinic was open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Each test took about 25 minutes, with the confidential results provided to each individual at the event.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.