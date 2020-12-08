 Skip to main content
Dozens of Owasso band students named to OkMEA’s All-State ensembles

Owasso vs. Moore

Members of the Pride of Owasso perform during pregame festivities before Owasso's football game against Moore in Owasso, Okla. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

 Mike Simons

Several Owasso High School students were recently appointed to Oklahoma Music Educators Association’s All-State ensembles.

Twenty-seven Owasso sophomores, juniors and seniors have been selected to perform as part of OkMEA’s Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony going into the new year.

Chris Harris, director of bands for Owasso Public Schools, said that Owasso has enrolled the most All-Staters than any other school every single year dating back to the mid-1980s.

“We are extremely proud of our students,” Harris said. “This has been a tough year for students and staff to interact at the level we are used to.”

OkMEA’s virtual All-State experience will be held Jan 21-23 via Zoom. Students will work with the conductor, sectional coaches and other special guests during the event.

The students will record themselves performing two selections and submit their videos for the virtual show. OkMEA will then schedule a watch party with all students and teachers to view their performances.

Participating Owasso students

Wind Ensemble: Aaron Gowin (bb clarinet), Anthony Cammuso (tuba), Carson Reedy (bass clarinet), Cazzady Griffith (bb clarinet), Eli Hall (horn), Hudson Martin (horn), Hunter Blakestad (horn), Jacie Lansdowne (oboe), Jacob Proctor (trumpet), Jacob Stenstrom (contra clarinet), Mitchell Orcholski (tenor sax), Sam Walker (horn), Samson Nguyen (eb clarinet) and Zach Mathews (alto sax)

Symphonic Band: Averie Crowe (eb clarinet), Carson Pitts (bass clarinet), Clayton Blakestead (trumpet), Cristian Estrada (euphonium), Daniel Fair (horn), Erik Hernandez (bb clarinet), Jack Hicks (bass clarinet), Joshua Crowder (trombone), Katie Parker (oboe), Leyton McKinney (bassoon), Ontario Wilson (horn), Pierce Petcoff (trumpet) and Sutton Barkley (horn)

Orchestra Winds (alternate): Carlon Buckels (oboe), Meagan Diley (bb clarinet), Aaron Henderson (bari sax), Eva Aycock (horn) and Kade Jennings (tuba)

