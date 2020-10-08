Dossett talks recovery, support for Owassons impacted by coronavirus

Recuperation was the topic at hand during the Rotary Club of Owasso’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Local residents and businesses alike are working to recover their losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, who spoke during the video session, highlighted the need for continued statewide support.

“A lot of industries are affected right now, affected negatively,” Dossett said, “and until we can get them back stable, I think that’s the conversation we need to have, is what’s government’s role right now in helping people get out of this situation we’re in?”

Dossett said he and other legislators are using their time during the Capitol’s current interim period to help educate their constituents about available resources such as the CARES Act and PPP loans.

“Helping people get access to unemployment insurance was a big deal,” he said. “I was glad to be able to help people get access to funds to pay their bills … and help them get their claims processed.”

What’s more, Dossett said, is a call for bipartisanship in the wake of ongoing social injustice and political unrest, especially as the country draws closer to a presidential election.