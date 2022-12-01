Dodwell Designs offering home décor, furniture opens in Owasso’s Redbud District

Megan Dodwell recently achieved a longtime goal of opening a new home décor and furniture store in Owasso.

“This has been a dream for seven years that I never would have imagined could be possible,” said Dodwell, owner of Dodwell Designs, “and so to actually see this store be open means everything to me.”

Dodwell debuted her shop in downtown Owasso’s Mowery Retail and Lofts complex in early October, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Nov. 30.

She settled on moving into the Redbud District storefront after honing her crafting skills — and growing the business that soon followed — from her home workshop.

“When the kids started school … I started building industrial furniture and I was looking for a place, a way to make some extra income,” Dodwell said. “It just grew from a creative outlet into a passion that I never knew I had.”

Dodwell sells everything from candles, vases, pictures and greenery to couches, pillows, blankets and tables all from a variety of local and national wholesalers — “anything that you would need to finish a room,” she said.

“We try to be current with the trends. When you’re searching Pinterest, when you’re searching Instagram, and you’re like, ‘Where did they get that?’ ‘How can I make my room look like this?’ that’s what we’re trying to strive for, that somebody can come into our store and get that look.”

Rhonda Liggett, a regular patron of Dodwell Designs, which also offers consultation services, recently stopped in to purchase some candles ahead of some larger future purchases to go toward a major home project.

“We’re renovating our house, and there’s stuff that’s pretty good looking in here,” Liggett said. “We don’t have anything like this in Owasso. It’s gorgeous; it’s wonderful to come in and see everything.”

Dodwell Designs is located at 108 W. 1st Ave., Ste. B, just west of Emersumnice Brewery in between RestoreU Wellness and Best Little Hair House. It is among several new businesses to join the Owasso Chamber in recent months.

“We are very, very excited to have you here,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary told Dodwell at Wednesday’s ceremony. “We want to welcome you to your new location in Owasso. We wish you all of the success.”

More information can be found at dodwelldesigns.com.