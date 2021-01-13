Divine intervention: Local couple survives house fire thanks to anonymous good Samaritan

“This guy comes down this road … he stopped, open my gate, came in, broke in my door … to get our attention,” Randy said. “He went above and beyond to get us awake.”

Before getting a chance to meet the good Samaritan, the Honeycutts learned that he left shortly after hearing they made it outside safely. Randy said he’s confident it wasn’t a coincidence that the man showed up at their doorstep.

“I’m telling you what, I believe this with all my heart, 10 more minutes, me and my wife (would be) dead,” he said. “I believe God sent me an angel. This guy saved our lives, and I want to say thank you.”

Elizabeth added, “He saved our lives. He saved our animals, and if he hadn’t, who knows what.”

The Honeycutts are now in the process of picking up the pieces and moving forward. They have rented a large mobile home and parked it alongside their property to live out of until they can permanently settle back into their old house.

Randy, who is a retiree of the international freight shipping business, couldn’t help but still smile as he walked around his property and assessed the damage a few days after the fire. His excuse: a silver lining that came in the form of a divine intervention.