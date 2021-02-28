District update: OPS reports steady drop in COVID-19 cases in February

Owasso Public Schools has reported a steady decrease in positive COVID-19 cases district-wide in February.

As of Sunday, Feb. 28, OPS has logged three isolated incidents — down 30 from the beginning of the month — according to the district’s website.

One school staff, one elementary student and one secondary student have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. As such, those individuals, and 26 people in close contact with them, have been quarantined.

OPS is following CDC and Tulsa County Health Department recommendations by requiring all students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation for at least 10 days beginning on the date of the onset of symptoms.

Those who have been identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, whether that exposure occurred on or off of district property, must be quarantined for seven to 10 days per the CDC and THD.

Collinsville Public Schools has also reported two level-one positive test isolations in effect and 17 level-two quarantines in effect, as of Sunday, according to the district’s website.