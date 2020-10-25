 Skip to main content
District update: OPS reports nine positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, down five from last week

District update: OPS reports nine positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, down five from last week

Owasso back to school (copy)

Lockers at the Owasso 7th Grade Center. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

Owasso Public Schools currently has nine positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Sunday, Oct. 25 — down from 14 last week — according to the district’s website.

Three school staff, two elementary students and four secondary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. As such, those individuals, and 153 people in close contact with them, have been quarantined.

OPS is following CDC and Tulsa County Health Department recommendations by requiring all students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation for at least 10 days beginning on the date of the onset of symptoms.

Students and staff who test positive must meet all conditions of the Return to School criteria before returning to OPS buildings:

• 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication

• 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms

• Improved respiratory symptoms

Those who have been identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, whether that exposure occurred on or off of district property, must be quarantined for 14 days per the CDC and THD.

