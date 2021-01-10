District update: OPS reports 51 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, up nine from last week

Owasso Public Schools has 51 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Sunday, Jan. 10 — up nine from last week — according to the district’s website.

Twenty-six school staff, 20 secondary students and five elementary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. As such, those individuals, and 435 people in close contact with them, have been quarantined.

OPS is following CDC and Tulsa County Health Department recommendations by requiring all students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation for at least 10 days beginning on the date of the onset of symptoms.

Students and staff who test positive must meet all conditions of the Return to School criteria before returning to OPS buildings:

• 24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication

• 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms

• Improved respiratory symptoms