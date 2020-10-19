District update: OPS reports 14 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation

Owasso Public Schools currently has 14 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Sunday, Oct. 18, according to the district’s website.

Nine school staff, three elementary students and two secondary students have been identified as positive carriers of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. As such, 207 people in close contact with them have been quarantined.

OPS is following CDC and Tulsa County Health Department recommendations by requiring all students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation for at least 10 days beginning on the date of the onset of symptoms.

Students and staff who test positive must meet all conditions of the Return to School criteria before returning to OPS buildings:

24 hours fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication

10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms

Improved respiratory symptoms

Those who have been identified as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive, whether that exposure occurred on or off of district property, must be quarantined for 14 days per the CDC and THD.