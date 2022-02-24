 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Director of agronomy at Owasso-based Patriot Golf Club killed in Florida car crash
  Updated
Jeremy Dobson

 Courtesy of the Patriot Golf Club

A Tulsa man was killed in a car accident out of state earlier this week.

Jeremy Dobson, 75, died after being involved in a crash near Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 21, according to a post on the Patriot Golf Club’s Facebook page.

Dobson worked as the director of agronomy at the private Owasso-based golf course.

“Jeremy was The Patriot and will be deeply missed by all of us,” the post states. “Every inch of the Club has his heart in it. His humility, talent and integrity was genuine and shined on a daily basis.

“We love you, Jeremy, and we feel this loss throughout ourselves. You made the biggest impact on us and a place we truly love.”

