Derek and Carly Rowan honored with Owasso Garden Club’s August Yard of the Month

Derek and Carly Rowan recently received the title of Owasso Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for August.

The Rowans have spent the last nine years decorating the exterior of their current home, located in Owasso’s Key Landing neighborhood development.

“You put a little work into it, and it’s something that you can be proud of, and we like to sit out and enjoy it,” Derek said.

Carly added, “We just want to contribute to a nice neighborhood. It’s a way to stand out too. We just like to take care of our home, be good stewards.”

Derek, a general manager of an automotive distribution company, and Carly, a retired speech pathologist, frequently tend to their yard with their young son, Noah.

They often boast of their October glory maple and white redbud and oak trees, along with their holly bushes, hostas, liriopes and crape myrtles, to name a few flowers and plants spread across their spacious property.

The Rowans are among several area residents named Yard of the Month by the Owasso Garden Club between spring and fall every year.

“It’s an honor … I think it’s pretty cool,” Derek said, “and I think it’s a testament to my homemaker (Carly) here.”

Carly added, “It was very kind … I was very shocked by it. It’s cool; it’s neat.”