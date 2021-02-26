Delivery of ‘balloon buddies’ bring smiles to seniors at Oxford Glen Memory Care

Residents of Oxford Glen Memory Care had a good reason to smile this week.

Tulsa Balloons delivered several dozen inflatable “buddies” to the Owasso retirement home Friday afternoon as part of the 2021 Adopt a Grandparent campaign.

The nationwide initiative, promoted by balloon artists across the country, offers local citizens a creative way to show love and support for their elderly neighbors in assisted-living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angela and Dustin Reudelhuber with Tulsa Balloons joined the campaign a few months ago, and decided to show up at Oxford Glen to enliven residents’ spirits with the bright yellow, grinning balloons — each of which were sponsored by different individuals and organizations.

“Our seniors have been hit especially hard during COVID,” Angela said, “so this is just a very small way we can let them know we’re all in this together, we’re thinking of them, their community loves them.”

Dustin added, “We know that people need human interaction, they need things to brighten their day, to cheer them up, and these little smiling buddies are our way to bring a smile into their life and to give back.”