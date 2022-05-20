Delaware County game warden from Owasso saves drowning man

Owasso native Riley Willman, a game warden in Delaware County, was recognized for saving the life of a man who came close to drowning.

Willman was recently traveling to another location when he pulled off the highway to check for angler compliance at the recreation area near Flint Creek Water Park in Colcord, according to a release by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

He then heard a commotion from parkgoers as he approached the creek, which was full and flowing quickly due to heavy rain the previous day.

“I heard them screaming, ‘Help, police, call 911! Someone’s drowning!’ … And I saw that they were pointing to this low-water dam,” Willman said in the release.

Willman jumped into the creek and made his way into the tailwaters swirling below the dam. Another man, who was also in the water, said his friend had jumped into the water below the dam and had been sucked under by the vortex, where he had been underwater for several minutes.

Willman swam to the edge of the vortex and found the man after a few minutes, stating, “Luckily, he popped up at the right time where I could grab him,” according to the release.

By the time the Willman pulled the man back to the bank, the victim had blue lips and no pulse. Willman began CPR, and after about 30 seconds, he was able to feel a weak pulse return. He rolled the victim on his side to expel the water, but his pulse faded again. Willman said he continued CPR for five or six rounds, and finally, the man’s pulse returned and became stronger.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a local hospital. A medical spokeswoman said the man was discharged the following day.

“We would like to thank Warden Willman for his actions, even though he has brushed aside being labeled a hero in this situation,” the ODWC said in the release.

“Game wardens are public servants sworn to protect wildlife and the public's interests in the outdoors, and Willman has demonstrated just that.”