Danielle Petty named Owasso Public Schools’ 2020-21 District Teacher of the Year

“I like the joy that my students bring to me. I love learning from my students,” Petty said. “They’re grumpy sometimes, but I’ll get the smiles out of them; I’ll get the engagement out of them, and I love that.”

Outside of the classroom, Petty has been instrumental in developing both a boys and girls group mentorship program at Ram Academy. She hosts different activities and guest speakers for the students, particularly the girls, who continue to be edified as a result of her ongoing efforts.

Petty also volunteers her time with the Owasso Education Foundation, encouraging her fellow teachers to write grants and helping them explore ways they can improve their classrooms and curriculums.

OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner was among those spectators in attendance at the PAC Tuesday night who showed up to cheer on their fellow colleagues, friends and family members. Fichtner’s applause retained its strength when Petty’s name was called in the end.