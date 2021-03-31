Danielle Petty named Owasso Public Schools’ 2020-21 District Teacher of the Year

Danielle Petty has proved that four years is enough time to leave a lasting legacy on an ever-growing community.
Petty has taught at Owasso Ram Academy since 2017, and was named Owasso Public Schools’ 2020-21 District Teacher of the Year at a special ceremony held in Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center Tuesday night (see photo gallery).
The venerated English instructor was among 15 Owasso teachers selected as top educators at their respective school sites for going above and beyond to serve their students, both inside and outside the classroom.
“To be named Teacher of the Year means that I have the support of my colleagues, my peers and my students,” Petty said, “and I guess the grit to keep moving forward despite whatever’s happening in our school districts with COVID-19 and all the learning curves placed in front of us.”
Petty began her teaching career in Catoosa before accepting the position at Ram Academy prior to the 2017-18 school year. During her four-year tenure with the district, Petty has strived to cultivate an atmosphere of encouragement and enthusiasm for her students to learn and grow — a culture that also serves to inspire her.
“I like the joy that my students bring to me. I love learning from my students,” Petty said. “They’re grumpy sometimes, but I’ll get the smiles out of them; I’ll get the engagement out of them, and I love that.”
Outside of the classroom, Petty has been instrumental in developing both a boys and girls group mentorship program at Ram Academy. She hosts different activities and guest speakers for the students, particularly the girls, who continue to be edified as a result of her ongoing efforts.
Petty also volunteers her time with the Owasso Education Foundation, encouraging her fellow teachers to write grants and helping them explore ways they can improve their classrooms and curriculums.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner was among those spectators in attendance at the PAC Tuesday night who showed up to cheer on their fellow colleagues, friends and family members. Fichtner’s applause retained its strength when Petty’s name was called in the end.
“We say often in Owasso Public Schools that every child has a story,” Fichtner said. “I think Mrs. Petty, in her soul, values that story of the individual child. As she seeks the best for them, she studies them and gives her best as a teacher to make sure that they maximize their potential. She truly honors the story of each child, and that is a gift that a teacher brings to a classroom that children will unwrap for the rest of their lives.”
Petty will complete the application process to be considered for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year over the next several weeks. She is the first OPS District Teacher of the Year from Ram Academy.