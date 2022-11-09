Dana Prieto upsets J.J. Dossett in state legislative election; Collinsville passes safety excise tax

All Tulsa-area state legislative incumbents except one were re-elected Tuesday in the statewide general election, while Republicans and Democrats split four open seats, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The one upset came in north Tulsa County Senate District 34, where GOP candidate Dana Prieto upset incumbent Democrat J.J. Dossett.

Prieto, 66, won the race with 55.2% of the vote, or by a ballot margin of 10,059 to 8,025.

“Thank you district 34! I’m honored to get to represent you!” Prieto said on his Facebook page.

Prieto is a Tulsa business consultant who in 2018 finished third in a four-way SD 36 Republican primary. He is endorsed by Christian nationalist organizations Ekklesia of Oklahoma and City Elders.

Dossett, 39, a former Owasso High School teacher and coach, had held the post since 2016. He didn’t have an opponent in the 2018 election.

“We fell short tonight,” Dossett said on his Facebook page. “I am so very honored to have had the opportunity to serve the people of Senate District 34 the last 7 legislative sessions. Thank you to all the friends and supporters I have made along the way. You will always be special to me and my family.”

Collinsville proposition

Collinsville citizens passed a one-half-of-one-percent (0.5%) dedicated public safety excise tax (sales tax) to fund capital expenditures and/or operational costs pertaining to law enforcement, fire protection and emergency medical services.

The vote, 1,415 to 1,012, will enable Collinsville to hire additional dispatchers to accommodate increasing call volume and help expand its detective unit.

A new fire station located on the west side of the city will also provide quicker response times to all areas, ultimately shortening the wait for medical and fire assistance. There is also the opportunity to add a new park and recreation area beside the proposed new fire station.

Approval of the proposition will fund improvements to the Police Department with additional features such as: increased security, a larger detective unit and a larger dispatch center, as well as new and updated evidence packing, private report-taking rooms and training facilities.

The proposition will provide funding for a second fire station and additional firefighters. The new fire station will have features such as the ability to house up to six firefighters, two apparatus bays and a backup 911 communications center.

The new station will also include a training room that will double as a community room that can be reserved for parties, HOA meetings and other events.

Curtis Killman with Tulsa World contributed to this story.