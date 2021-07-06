Dan Yancey returns as Owasso’s new police chief: ‘I’ve got a lot of history here’

For Dan Yancey, filling the role as Owasso’s new police chief was a decision that came without question.
Yancey, who served at the helm of the Owasso Police Department from 2002 until 2013, returned to his roots on the force in May following an eight-year stint working as the city manager in Skiatook.
“I always missed law enforcement as my passion; I’ve been it for 28-plus years,” Yancey said. “The opportunity came up … and so I felt like that I could contribute back.”
The longtime badged professional started his law enforcement career in 1984 as patrol officer in Pawhuska, and worked his way up through the ranks at both Skiatook and Owasso police departments over the last three decades.
Yancey’s most recent transition back to Owasso is a testament of his devotion to continue keeping the Ram community safe through the ongoing efforts of the police department.
“I’ve got a lot of history here,” he said. “It (Owasso PD) is one of the top law enforcement agencies, I believe, in the state, and I think we can make it better, and we’re blessed to have the staff that we have.”
Yancey accepted his new position on the heels of a challenging year for many law enforcement agencies, which are facing record staff shortages nationwide. Owasso PD, however, hired nine new officers in 2021 — marking a 10% increase to the force — made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 endowment through the Department of Justice’s 2020 Hiring Grant Program.
Yancey now presides over 66 total officers at Owasso PD’s headquarters, located at 111 N. Main St., where he dedicates the first part of every morning to walking the halls and encouraging his officers.
“It’s a matter of making sure … they got a smile on their face and that they know they’re supported,” Yancey said. “My No. 1 job is to provide resources to the men and women of this department so they can do the job, and if I do that, then they will serve the public.”
During his time as city manager in Skiatook, Yancey increased the pay and benefits of all employees, ranking Skiatook second in employee pay against comparably sized cities in the state. He also assisted in the completion of more than $30 million in infrastructure improvements to water, sewer, roads, parks, electricity and the airport.
Going forward, Yancey aims to not only ramp up safety and service efforts throughout the Owasso community, but also incorporate a positive atmosphere for his team.
“This is a hard enough job as it is; I want to make it as most enjoyable as I can,” he said. “I’m looking forward to just making this a great place to work.”
In his new role, Yancey replaces Scott Chambless, who retired following a 17-year tenure at Owasso PD, first as deputy chief, and the last eight years as chief of police.