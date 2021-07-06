Dan Yancey returns as Owasso’s new police chief: ‘I’ve got a lot of history here’

For Dan Yancey, filling the role as Owasso’s new police chief was a decision that came without question.

Yancey, who served at the helm of the Owasso Police Department from 2002 until 2013, returned to his roots on the force in May following an eight-year stint working as the city manager in Skiatook.

“I always missed law enforcement as my passion; I’ve been it for 28-plus years,” Yancey said. “The opportunity came up … and so I felt like that I could contribute back.”

The longtime badged professional started his law enforcement career in 1984 as patrol officer in Pawhuska, and worked his way up through the ranks at both Skiatook and Owasso police departments over the last three decades.

Yancey’s most recent transition back to Owasso is a testament of his devotion to continue keeping the Ram community safe through the ongoing efforts of the police department.

“I’ve got a lot of history here,” he said. “It (Owasso PD) is one of the top law enforcement agencies, I believe, in the state, and I think we can make it better, and we’re blessed to have the staff that we have.”