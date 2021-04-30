Dalton Rogers of Owasso named 2021-22 president of Oklahoma FFA Association

Owasso’s own Dalton Rogers was recently named the 2021-22 state president of the Oklahoma FFA Association.

Rogers was appointed to the position alongside seven other members during the 95th Oklahoma State FFA Convention & Expo, held April 27-28.

“It means that I get to have the opportunity to serve one more year for the organization that honestly sculpted my life,” said Rogers, who previously worked as FFA’s state reporter.

The Oklahoma State University sophomore, pursuing a degree in agribusiness, left behind both wrestling and baseball early on in high school to pursue FFA activities — a move that helped him develop the skills needed to further his career.

“It (FFA) turned a shy, quiet, awkward kid into someone who is confident in himself and is able to interact with people,” Rogers said. “It’s a family, it really is, that just really pushes you to be better and grow together.”

Rogers will lead state FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They will also make decisions about organizational policy.