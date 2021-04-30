 Skip to main content
Dalton Rogers of Owasso named 2021-22 president of Oklahoma FFA Association
dalton rogers

Owasso’s own Dalton Rogers (front center) was recently named the new state president of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation.

 Courtesy photo

Owasso’s own Dalton Rogers was recently named the 2021-22 state president of the Oklahoma FFA Association.

Rogers was appointed to the position alongside seven other members during the 95th Oklahoma State FFA Convention & Expo, held April 27-28.

“It means that I get to have the opportunity to serve one more year for the organization that honestly sculpted my life,” said Rogers, who previously worked as FFA’s state reporter.

The Oklahoma State University sophomore, pursuing a degree in agribusiness, left behind both wrestling and baseball early on in high school to pursue FFA activities — a move that helped him develop the skills needed to further his career.

“It (FFA) turned a shy, quiet, awkward kid into someone who is confident in himself and is able to interact with people,” Rogers said. “It’s a family, it really is, that just really pushes you to be better and grow together.”

Rogers will lead state FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for FFA members. They will also make decisions about organizational policy.

In addition to FFA, Rogers also serves as a member for Student Council and a secretary for OU’s Ferguson College of Agriculture.

When asked what he’s looking forward to as president, Rogers replied, “I’m excited about having another year in the blue corduroy jacket. I’m still a little overwhelmed with things, but ready to get it rolling.”

Tags

