DaisyBelle Paw Spa, offering range of dog grooming services, opens in Owasso

Owasso residents can now have their pups pampered at a new dog grooming salon.

DaisyBelle Paw Spa opened its doors at the beginning of the month, and offers local pet parents a place to have their fur babies cleaned and cared for.

“We provide a safe place for your dogs to get groomed, and it’s affordable,” said owner Brenda Miller, who marked her business debut on March 1. “There’s not a kind of breed we don’t take.”

Miller, a former realtor, decided to pursue a different career and open the shop alongside her daughter, Bree, an experienced dog groomer, naming it after their two dogs, Daisy and Belle.

“She and I work great together, so this was a neat idea for both of us,” Miller said, “and Owasso has just opened their arms and welcomed us.”

Bree added, “It means the world to me. Owasso has been amazing … supporting us.”

DaisyBelle provides full haircuts, baths, ear cleanings, nail clippings, teeth brushings and gland extractions, in addition to other services like flea and tick treatment and prevention. It also offers its canine patrons complementary treats, and stylish bows and bandanas to sport their new look.

What’s more, Miller and her daughter created the space to serve as a warm, trustworthy environment that gives local dog owners a peace of mind when walking through the door.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority,” she said. “When we designed our salon, we wanted it to be open … you know what’s happening with your dog. We want all of these dogs to be treated the way we treat our dogs.”

When asked why safety is important, Bree added, “Just comfort for dogs, comfort for pet parents; being able to drop off their pet and feel like they’re leaving their animal in a safe spot with people that actually care.”

Stephanie Miller (of no relation to Brenda or her daughter) is a recent customer of DaisyBelle who left satisfied after enrolling her two dogs — Mellie, a sheepadoodle, and Aurora, an English sheep dog — in a much-needed trim-up.

“They look great. It’s been an awesome experience,” Stephanie said. “We were looking for a new groomer … we were excited to see a new local business open.”

For more information about DaisyBelle Paw Spa, located at 12500 E. 86th St. N., call 918-800-4358 or visit daisybellepawspa.net.

