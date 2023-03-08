Smith Farm Marketplace in Owasso is seeing increased foot traffic thanks to a new bakery that recently set up shop in the popular storefront.

Crumbl Cookies, located at 9002 N. 121st E. Ave., Ste. 400, opened its doors on March 3 and offers a wide selection of fresh, oversized cookies to choose from for every occasion.

The national franchise with over 600 bakeries in 47 states celebrated the launch of its seventh Oklahoma location by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

“This is very exciting,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary told bakery staff at the event. “You are heavily liked in this community.”

Crumbl Cookies offers customers a unique experience where they get to see their cookies mixed, balled, baked and dressed while they wait. The bakery also incorporates a rotating menu that gives patrons six new gourmet flavors to experience every week.

Popular flavors include: Milk Chocolate Chip, Blueberry Crumb Cake, Ultimate Peanut Butter, Dark Dream Cookie Dough and Classic Pink Sugar.

Specialty flavors also include: Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake Galaxy Brownie and more.

“Our customers tend to be a little bit of a cult following where everybody’s checking their phones Sunday night to see what the flavors are of the week,” owner Patricia Kevern said. “We’re as obsessed as any of our customers; definitely always have a few boxes on our counters throughout the week.”

Kevern and her business partner, Laraine Nelson, both took their love of sweets — and their passion for sharing the same experience with others — and worked to expand the franchise into the Owasso region.

“We love the community,” Nelson said at Tuesday’s ceremony. “One of the reasons why we chose the Tulsa area to come to is we’ve heard that you guys are very much … ‘community builds community,’ and that was super important for us.”

Aside from satisfying locals’ sweet tooth cravings, Crumbl Cookies is also providing more than 65 career opportunities for Owasso residents.

The store is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Crumbl Cookies offers delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping, all available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com.