Crews pour first layers of concrete for St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home in Owasso

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week saw the first layers of concrete poured for its 16th annual Dream Home Giveaway.

Crews were in the Stone Canyon community early Tuesday morning to begin laying the foundation for the hospital’s 2022 property, which broke ground in September.

Each year, St. Jude offers a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

This year’s home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of the Stone Canyon development, is slotted at 2,600 square feet. It features an open, one-level floor plan from Shaw Homes, comprising three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the third year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

On Tuesday, Shelton Redi-Mix of Collinsville filled the empty lot, paving the way for Shaw Homes to erect yet home in Owasso’s luxury neighborhood for a noble cause.