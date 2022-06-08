Creative cleaning: Owasso family ‘resurrects’ carpets for homes, businesses

An Owasso family is helping local residents keep their homes and workspaces tidy.

Tiffany and Eli Lucero, who own Resurrection Carpet Cleaning, recently brought their services to Owasso from their hometown of Denver, where they have operated the business for over 10 years.

“We looked for a place that would be perfect for raising our family and growing old,” Tiffany said, “so we are very excited to be here.”

The couple held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber in May after spending the last year-and-a-half laying down roots across Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.

“It’s a great ceremonial celebration,” Tiffany said. “It’s representing our new fresh start here in Owasso and becoming part of the community … to make it a healthier, cleaner, better place to live.”

Resurrection offers certified, low-moisture carpet and upholstery cleaning, and also treats tile and hardwood floors, area and oriental rugs, countertops and air ducts, for commercial and residential clients. The Luceros use eco-friendly, nontoxic products as well.

“We always go in and try to do our very best on every job,” Tiffany said. “We clean your home like it’s our own home; we use products that we would feel safe using with our kids and with our pets.”

She said the name Resurrection serves as a reflection of her family’s passion to provide their clients with a renewed home and workspace.

“We started this business to be a company that was built on integrity and honesty,” Tiffany said. “We wanted to pick a name that glorified God and something that was relevant for the business: resurrecting the carpets and bringing them back to life.”

“Welcome to Owasso,” Chamber President and CEO Chelsea Levo Feary said during Resurrection’s ribbon cutting. “We’re really happy to have you here.”

More information about Resurrection Carpet Cleaning can be found at resurrectioncarpet.com.