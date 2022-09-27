CPS steps up mental health efforts through state’s School Counselor Corps program

More than 300 school counselors and mental health professionals have been added to Oklahoma public schools through the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s School Counselor Corps.

The corps, launched in 2021 by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, is a three-year, $35 million initiative supported by COVID stabilization funding through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Schools in 176 Oklahoma school districts, including Collinsville, have added 201 counselors, 47 licensed mental health professionals, 22 licensed clinical social workers and three recreational therapists. Schools also have filled 50 mental health positions through contracted services.

Two individuals — one school counselor and one licensed mental health professional — were added to Collinsville Public Schools as part of the program.

Owasso Public Schools did not receive any additional staff, as it is not involved in the School Counselor Corps initiative.

Hofmeister said the School Counselor Corps is bringing needed services to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor in the past.

“This is a crucial investment for our students,” Hofmeister said. “School counselors and mental health professionals play a transformative role in helping students work through adversity, achieve success in the classroom and prepare for life after high school.”

Elizabeth Suddath, OSDE assistant deputy superintendent of student support, added that the School Counselor Corps has helped to establish new community connections.

“We’re seeing school staff partner with community mental health providers and build better connections within their own schools,” she said. “School administrators are looking at wellbeing in a more comprehensive way.”