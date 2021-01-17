COVID-19 update: Owasso’s virus-related deaths jump to 25; Collinsville’s fatalities hit 11

Owasso has logged five additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 25, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, Jan. 17, reflect that Owasso has recorded 4,216 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 3,705 recoveries, marking 511 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Shawnee, Tahlequah, Ardmore and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Muskogee, Claremore, Moore and Stillwater.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 1,898 confirmed cases with 1,610 recoveries, or 288 active cases, and 11 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 354,979 confirmed cases, with 311,883 recoveries and 2,987 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.