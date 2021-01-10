COVID-19 update: Owasso’s virus-related deaths jump to 20, Collinsville’s fatalities hit 10

Owasso has logged six additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 20, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, Jan. 10, reflect that Owasso has recorded 3,930 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 3,316 recoveries, marking 614 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Shawnee, Tahlequah and Ada, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Moore, Stillwater and Enid.

Owasso currently ranks in the 13th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 34th spot at 1,746 confirmed cases with 1,468 recoveries, or 278 active cases, and 10 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 331,362 confirmed cases, with 285,645 recoveries and 2,761 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

