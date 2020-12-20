COVID-19 update: Owasso’s virus-related deaths hit double digits, Collinsville’s stands at five

Owasso has logged three additional deaths due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Dec. 20, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 10, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 2,843 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,434 recoveries, marking 409 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Tahlequah, Guymon, Ada and Bartlesville, and trailing behind places such as Stillwater, Shawnee, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 39th spot at 1,264 confirmed cases with 1,033 recoveries, or 231 active cases, and five deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 255,868 confirmed cases, with 220,474 recoveries and 2,189 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

