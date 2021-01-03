COVID-19 update: Owasso logs two more virus-related deaths, totaling 14; Collinsville’s fatalities stand at six

Owasso has logged two additional deaths due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Jan. 3, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 14, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 3,551 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 3,030 recoveries, marking 521 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Tahlequah, Ada and Bartlesville, and trailing behind places such as Shawnee, Claremore, Moore and Stillwater.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 36th spot at 1,561 confirmed cases with 1,358 recoveries, or 203 active cases, and six deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 304,072 confirmed cases, with 265,293 recoveries and 2,547 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.