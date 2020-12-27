 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update: Owasso logs two more virus-related deaths, totaling 12; Collinsville’s fatalities rise to six

COVID-19 update: Owasso logs two more virus-related deaths, totaling 12; Collinsville’s fatalities rise to six

{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: S Koreans line up for virus tests as cases surge

Bob Atighechi administers the COVID-19 vaccination to Margaret Dubois, 87, a resident at The Reservoir nursing facility, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn.

 Stephen Dunn

Owasso has logged two additional deaths due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Dec. 27, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 12, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 3,198 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,708 recoveries, marking 490 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Ada and Ponca City, and trailing behind places such as Muskogee, Shawnee, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 36th spot at 1,443 confirmed cases with 1,187 recoveries, or 256 active cases, and six deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 279,139 confirmed cases, with 243,018 recoveries and 2,370 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News