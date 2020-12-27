COVID-19 update: Owasso logs two more virus-related deaths, totaling 12; Collinsville’s fatalities rise to six

Owasso has logged two additional deaths due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Dec. 27, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 12, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 3,198 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,708 recoveries, marking 490 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Ada and Ponca City, and trailing behind places such as Muskogee, Shawnee, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 36th spot at 1,443 confirmed cases with 1,187 recoveries, or 256 active cases, and six deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 279,139 confirmed cases, with 243,018 recoveries and 2,370 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

