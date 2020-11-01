 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing total fatalities to four

COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing total fatalities to four

{{featured_button_text}}
US coronavirus cases hit record daily high and experts warn daily death rates will triple by mid-January

University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle.

 Elaine Thompson/AP

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Nov. 1, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to four, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,264 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 1,101 recoveries, marking 163 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah and Altus, and trailing behind places such as Shawnee, Guymon, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 53rd spot at 480 confirmed cases with 426 recoveries, or 54 active cases, and three deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 124,111 confirmed cases, with 107,082 recoveries and 1,345 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News