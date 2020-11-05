 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing total fatalities to five

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Thursday, Nov. 5, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to five, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,349 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 1,140 recoveries, marking 209 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah and Altus, and trailing behind places such as Shawnee, Guymon, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 51st spot at 514 confirmed cases with 435 recoveries, or 79 active cases, and three deaths, according to the report.

As of Thursday, Oklahoma has 129,873 confirmed cases, with 111,695 recoveries and 1,413 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

