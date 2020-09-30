 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing fatality total to three

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Wednesday, Sept. 30, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to three, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 872 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 768 recoveries, marking 104 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Fort Supply, Bartlesville, Jenks and Tahlequah, and trailing behind places such as Lawton, Moore, Claremore and Yukon.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 46th spot at 345 confirmed cases with 301 recoveries, or 44 active cases, and one death, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 87,199 confirmed cases, with 73,100 recoveries and 1,031 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

