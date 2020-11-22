COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing fatality total to six

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Nov. 22, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to six, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,828 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 1,495 recoveries, marking 333 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Guymon, Durant and Bartlesville, and trailing behind places such as Shawnee, Claremore, Moore and Lawton.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 42nd spot at 775 confirmed cases with 587 recoveries, or 188 active cases, and three deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 174,330 confirmed cases, with 140,312 recoveries and 1,634 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

