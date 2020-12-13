 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing fatality total to seven

COVID-19 update: Owasso logs additional virus-related death, bringing fatality total to seven

VIRUS TODAY: 1 million cases in 5 days, FDA meets on vaccine

Specimen transport vials are gathered before COVID-19 testing organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Dec. 13, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to seven, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 2,586 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 2,157 recoveries, marking 429 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Tahlequah, Guymon, Ada and Bartlesville, and trailing behind places such as Muskogee, Shawnee, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 40th spot at 1,104 confirmed cases with 904 recoveries, or 200 active cases, and five deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 237,668 confirmed cases, with 200,512 recoveries and 2,064 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Concerned about COVID-19?

