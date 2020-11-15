COVID-19 update: Owasso logs 1,624 cases, 1,298 recoveries, five deaths

Owasso has 326 active cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, Nov. 15, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,624 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 1,298 recoveries. The city has also logged five virus-related deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Durant, Bartlesville and Tahlequah, and trailing behind places such as Guymon, Shawnee, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 43rd spot at 658 confirmed cases with 493 recoveries, or 165 active cases, and three deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 154,128 confirmed cases, with 124,793 recoveries and 1,528 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

